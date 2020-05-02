UFV INVITES COMMUNITY SUPPORT FOR #GIVINGTUESDAYNOW CAMPAIGN ON MAY 5

(AGENPARL) – ABBOTSFORD, BC (CANADA), sab 02 maggio 2020

Many students are feeling the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Through the #GivingTuesdayNow movement, the philanthropy sector is stepping up to encourage those who have the means to help people in need.

And UFV is taking part in the global #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Thousands of Canadians have lost their jobs since strict physical distancing measures were implemented in mid-March.

Many UFV students have been laid off from their part-time jobs or have seen their summer employment prospects disappear.

Giving Tuesday has traditionally been a day to encourage philanthropy that takes place the Tuesday after Black Friday in November. The idea is to encourage people to focus on giving instead of consumerism. In light of the enormous need generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Giving Tuesday movement decided to add a special #GivingTuesdayNow event on May 5.

“This is an opportunity for people around the world to unite and to use their individual power of generosity to remain connected and heal,” says Anita Nielsen, UFV’s Executive Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations. “And we decided to join in because we wanted to give our donors and community members a way to provide some support to UFV students who have been hit hard by the economic effects of the pandemic.”

#GivingTuesdayNow emphasizes opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection and kindness even while practicing social distancing.

All donations from #GivingTuesdayNow will directly impact the lives of UFV students through the by helping to meet their needs by paying for essential living expenses, healthcare necessities, and resources to care for their families.

To empower UFV students to continue to strive towards reaching their personal, academic, and career goals in these challenging times… please donate here.

UFV employees have already boosted the push to shore up the student emergency fund through a special initiative that allows them to direct their parking fees to help UFV students. (The university is waiving the fees while most employees work from home due to the pandemic.) The university is also contributing to the Student Emergency Fund.

If you are UFV faculty or staff and wish to contribute your payroll parking fees to the Student Emergency Fund, please sign up here.

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.ufv.ca/blog/2020/04/ufv-invites-community-support-for-givingtuesdaynow-campaign-on-may-5/