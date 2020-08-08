(AGENPARL) – ABBOTSFORD, BC (CANADA), sab 08 agosto 2020

Students, faculty, alumni, and staff are being asked to offer important input through a survey as the university continues gathering information through the four phases of its integrated strategic planning process.

“The feedback of our community members is vital to the integrated strategic planning process,” says UFV Provost and VP Academic Dr. James Mandigo, emphasizing the value of feedback from those with firsthand UFV experience.

“As an important member of the UFV community, I ask you to share your opinions and ideas with us as move into this very important part of the strategic planning process.”

The survey is open until Tuesday, Sept 25, 2020. During the survey period, UFV will do a weekly draw for a $50 Support Local BC gift certificate, which can be redeemed for credit at any participating business. To be eligible for the weekly draw, participants can complete the survey and provide an email address at the end of the survey.

Take the survey here: https://ufv.ca/strategic-planning/participate/.

For more information on the integrated strategic planning process, visit ufv.ca/strategic-planning/process.

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.ufv.ca/blog/2020/08/ufv-community-asked-for-input-through-strategic-planning-survey/