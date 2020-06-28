UFV CELEBRATES GRADUATES OF 2020 IN INNOVATIVE WAYS

(AGENPARL) – ABBOTSFORD, BC (CANADA), dom 28 giugno 2020

There was little pomp and no ceremony (yet) for UFV’s graduating class this year.

Due to COVID-19, the University of the Fraser Valley was forced to postpone its usual June Convocation ceremonies.

Despite having to postpone Convocation, UFV still recognized award winners in a variety of ways, and ensured every graduating student received their credential parchment in the mail and a special box containing:

A graduation cap and tassel with the 2020 charm

A large Class of 2020 banner with a congratulatory message on the back from the Alumni Association along with a social media campaign invitation.

A specially branded package of sustainable, seed-based confetti to match the “celebrate and grow” theme in the box

A congratulatory message from President Joanne MacLean.

President Joanne Maclean and several of the academic deans made special trips to award winners’ houses to present medals.

[embedded content]

The Governor General’s Gold Medal for top student in a master’s degree program went to Kelly Ridder of Abbotsford, who earned a 4.33 GPA while pursuing her Master of Social Work. The Governor General’s Silver Medal for top bachelor’s degree student went to Shanna Yaroshuk of Surrey, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Child and Youth Care. The Governor General’s Bronze Medal for top student from a two-year program went to Shelby Klassen of Abbotsford, who earned an Agriculture Technology diploma. The Lieutenant Governor’s Medal went to Tsandlia Van Ry of Chilliwack who earned a Bachelor of Education.

Dean’s Medalists were Aisa Dobie of Abbotsford (Science), Navdeep Rai of Abbotsford (Health Sciences), Kim Abram of Pitt Meadows (Professional Studies), Emily Drew (Integrated Studies), Hayley Ross (Social Sciences), and Laura Vanspronsen (Humanities).

Student speakers were Owen Crocker (Arts), Amy Mueller (Health Sciences), Tsandlia Van Ry (Professional Studies), Nicoline Bos (Applied and Technical Studies) and Marcus Grymonpre (Applied and Technical Studies).

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.ufv.ca/blog/2020/06/ufv-celebrates-graduates-of-2020/