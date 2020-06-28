domenica, Giugno 28, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT OF PRIME MINISTER’S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR

SANITÀ, SALVINI: SÌ AL BONUS ECONOMICO PER MEDICI E INFERMIERI, VITTORIA DELLA…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD AND DFC CEO ADAM BOEHLER…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD AND DFC CEO ADAM BOEHLER…

BRITISH EMBASSY HOLDS VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE WEBINAR ON COVID-19

SANTI PIETRO E PAOLO TESTIMONI DI GESù CHE BUSSANO AI NOSTRI CUORI

PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: ADERIRE AL VANGELO è DONARSI CON GENEROSITà

FRANCESCO PREGA PER IL FUTURO DELLA SIRIA E DEI POPOLI DELLA REGIONE

CRISI UMANITARIA NELLO YEMEN , I BAMBINI NEL CUORE DEL PAPA

CS_COMO, LUCIA PORTA LA CROCE ROSSA NEL SUO ELABORATO DI FINE ANNO:…

Agenparl

UFV CELEBRATES GRADUATES OF 2020 IN INNOVATIVE WAYS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ABBOTSFORD, BC (CANADA), dom 28 giugno 2020

2020 graduates like Cassidy King (BKin) received their credentials and a special celebration box in the mail.

There was little pomp and no ceremony (yet) for UFV’s graduating class this year.

Due to COVID-19, the University of the Fraser Valley was forced to postpone its usual June Convocation ceremonies.

Despite having to postpone Convocation, UFV still recognized award winners in a variety of ways, and ensured every graduating student received their credential parchment in the mail and a special box containing:

  • A graduation cap and tassel with the 2020 charm
  • A large Class of 2020 banner with a congratulatory message on the back from the Alumni Association along with a social media campaign invitation.
  • A specially branded package of sustainable, seed-based confetti to match the “celebrate and grow” theme in the box
  • A congratulatory message from President Joanne MacLean.

President Joanne Maclean and several of the academic deans made special trips to award winners’ houses to present medals.

[embedded content]

Kelly Ridder (MSW) is the 2020 Governor General’s Gold Medal recipient.

The Governor General’s Gold Medal for top student in a master’s degree program went to Kelly Ridder of Abbotsford, who earned a 4.33 GPA while pursuing her Master of Social Work. The Governor General’s Silver Medal for top bachelor’s degree student went to Shanna Yaroshuk of Surrey, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Child and Youth Care. The Governor General’s Bronze Medal for top student from a two-year program went to Shelby Klassen of Abbotsford, who earned an Agriculture Technology diploma. The Lieutenant Governor’s Medal went to Tsandlia Van Ry of Chilliwack who earned a Bachelor of Education.

Navdeep Rai is the 2020 Dean’s Medalist for the Faculty of Health Sciences.

Dean’s Medalists were Aisa Dobie of Abbotsford (Science), Navdeep Rai of Abbotsford (Health Sciences), Kim Abram of Pitt Meadows (Professional Studies), Emily Drew (Integrated Studies), Hayley Ross (Social Sciences), and Laura Vanspronsen (Humanities).

Student speakers were Owen Crocker (Arts), Amy Mueller (Health Sciences), Tsandlia Van Ry (Professional Studies), Nicoline Bos (Applied and Technical Studies) and Marcus Grymonpre (Applied and Technical Studies).

Marcus Grymonpre was a student speaker for the Faculty of Applied and Technical Studies.

_f5c2bc8acc_k

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.ufv.ca/blog/2020/06/ufv-celebrates-graduates-of-2020/

Post collegati

UFV CELEBRATES GRADUATES OF 2020 IN INNOVATIVE WAYS

Redazione

APERTURA MERCATO RIONALE DI TOR SAN LORENZO

Redazione

COVID-19 TESTING SET FOR BEACH AREA AFTER ADDITIONAL CASES IDENTIFIED

Redazione

INVITO CONFERENZA STAMPA SINDACO CARAMASCHI E VICE SINDACO WALCHER SU DECISIONI GIUNTA (IN PRESENZA)

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS AND UNIVERSITY REFORMS PUT AT RISK AUSTRALIA’S RESEARCH GAINS OF THE LAST 15 YEARS

Redazione

VOORMALIG COMMANDANT DER LUCHTSTRIJDKRACHTEN ALEXANDER SCHNITGER OVERLEDEN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More