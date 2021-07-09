(AGENPARL) – ven 09 luglio 2021 Florence, July XXX,2021

TO CELEBRATE NAPOLEON, THE UFFIZI MUSEUM

HAS MOVED TO ELBA ISLAND

IN THE FORMER BARRACKS DE LAUGIER IN PORTOFERRAIO.

SCULPTURES, PAINTINGS, AND ART WORKS

NARRATE EMPEROR BONAPARTE

This art show is the first exhibition to be opened as part of the Uffizi Diffusi project.

The Museum’s Director Eike Schmidt: “We are celebrating Napoleon’s bicentenary by uniting the collections of the Galleries with the artistic wealth of the region”

Sculptures, paintings, and artworks are collected at the exhibition Nel Segno di Napoleone (In the name of Napoleon): The Uffizi Diffusi at Pinacoteca Foresiana in Portofferaio, to celebrate Napoleon Bonaparte on the bicentenary of his death. The art gallery has been opened to visitors starting July 9th 2021 and will be present until October 10th 2021. The Uffizi Galleries concretely inaugurate the large-scale dissemination plan across Tuscany presented in the past weeks.

The exhibition also provides an opportunity to reopen to visitors the cultural space of the Pinacoteca Foresiana, inside the prestigious historical De Laugier barracks in Portoferraio, after last year’s shutdown due to the pandemic.

“Nel segno di Napoleone” will have a twofold purpose: highlighting the strong bond between the French Emperor and Elba Island, which was the site of his exile between May 1814 and February 1815, while enhancing a fundamental stage in the island’s history, using the treasures of the Uffizi Museum and the Pinacoteca.

The influence of Bonaparte’s figure in the Tuscan region went far beyond the period of his political domain over the territory. It had a profound effect on the development and renewal of the art sector in Tuscany, leaving a lasting mark on the future eras.

A selection of artworks from the Uffizi Galleries – paintings, sculptures, and art objects – have been collected to provide a compelling illustration of Napoleon’s time in Tuscany.

The imperial style was marked by the elegance of Roman times and yet open to a modern design. It has become indeed an effective way of promoting the heroic myth of Napoleon and his wife Marie-Louise of Habsburg, and the other members of the Bonaparte family, through the reproduction of portraits, sculpted or painted, that were able to spread the image of the royal family in all territory that were under the French authority.

The details of the artworks

The exhibition is symbolically introduced by the marble portraits of the emperor, his wife and new empress, Marie-Louise of Habsburg-Lorraine, and his younger brother Jerome Bonaparte, appointed king of Westphalia when he was only twenty-three years old. All the pieces were inspired by official models commissioned by Napoleon to the French sculptor François-Joseph Bosio around 1810.

These busts, which were idealized as in Roman imperial portraiture, were reproduced in various versions in terms of size, quality, and materials by the Carrara workshops to promote the spread of the heroic Bonaparte family portraits.

On a large canvas, there is a masterpiece by Jean Baptiste Wicar, representing the portrait of Louis Bonaparte, the sovereign’s brother, who is wearing the white and vermilion uniform of the dragoons of Holland, the land he had reigned over before its annexation by France. Louis was the father of Napoleon the third, the only member of the Bonaparte family to follow in his uncle’s footsteps, declaring himself the French Emperor in 1852.

The sophisticated series of royal portraits continues with Napoleon I, painted on porcelain by the Sèvres Manufactory, in 1810 and created by the decorator Jean Georget, a pupil of Jacques-Louis David with the masterful technique of a miniaturist. The large plate represents the emperor dressed in the magnificent coronation robes, in line with the official iconography of the famous painting by François Gerard, also replicated on canvas by Carlo Morelli, in a large painting from the Council Chamber of the Municipality of Portoferraio.

Napoleon’s supremacy in Tuscany is also represented by the character of Elisa Baciocchi, Bonaparte’s younger sister, who was appointed Grand Duchess by Napoleon in 1809: the sovereign was magnificently painted in 1814 by Giuseppe Bezzuoli, along with her daughter Elisa Napoleona, on the background of a twilight Florence, as if it was almost a premonition of the imminent end of her brief rule in Tuscany.

The President of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani: “The greatness and magnificence of the history of Tuscany is reflected in this exhibition at Elba Island, a land of natural and architectural beauty, a worthy setting for a fundamental stage in the Uffizi Diffusi project that could not miss Portoferraio, the city that Cosimo I himself had chosen as the garrison of the Grand Duchy of Tuscany in the Archipelago. Thanks to this initiative, we will be able to enjoy the treasures of the Uffizi that would otherwise have remained unknown to us and at the same time learn more about a key figure in the history of modern Europe like Napoleon Bonaparte, who had a deep bond with Tuscany.”

Mayor of Portoferraio Angelo Zini: “It is an honor for us to open the Uffizi Diffusi project on the Island, in the Pinacoteca Foresiana in Portoferraio. The link with the bicentenary of Napoleon’s death contributed to the establishment of this collaboration with the prestigious Florentine Gallery that we wish to cultivate and develop over time. It is an exceptional opportunity to enhance the value of our great artistic and cultural heritage, fully embedded in the Tuscan history and tradition.”

Scientific curatorship of the exhibition: Alessandra Griffo and Elena Marconi

