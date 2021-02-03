(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Udyog Manthan: Focused Webinars being conducted for Promoting Quality and Productivity in Indian Industry

Initiative is only the beginning of a Quality and Productivity movement in the country



Posted On:

03 FEB 2021 9:16AM by PIB Delhi

Udyog Manthan, a marathon of webinars covering 45 sectors focused on Quality and Productivity in all major sectors of manufacturing and services, started on January 4, 2021. This collaborative exercise is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in association with Department of Commerce, Quality Council of India, National Productivity Council, Bureau of Indian Standards, Industry chambers and various concerned ministries.

During the inaugural session on 6th January 2021, Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, emphasized that for the vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat to succeed, Indian Industry needs to concentrate on quality and productivity. He emphasized that Udyog Manthan will be a harbinger of change in the way we work, in our mindset and will truly be remembered for the strong base, that it will set for India to emerge as a global player.

During last four weeks, 18 webinars on various manufacturing and service sectors including Toys, Leather, Furniture, Chemicals, Tourism, Drone, Financial Services etc have been organized where 175 speakers, 1800 participants on WebEx and 7000+ over other social media platforms participated. Each webinar delves deep into issues related to quality of products and productivity in one specific sector. In every webinar, discussions are led by experts and industry leaders with senior officials from concerned ministries setting the context. Many International speakers and experts have shared valuable insights on Global best practices. The recommendations from all 45 sectors are being consolidated in a compendium to be released in March.

The initiative is being received very well by the industry. Udyog Manthan is only the beginning of a Quality and Productivity movement in the country. The government’s efforts in bringing out technical regulations for many sectors are being widely appreciated.

During the next few weeks, Udyog Manthan will cover various sectors including pharma, medical devices, closed circuit camera, Electronics System Design and manufacturing, New and Renewable Energy, Robotics, Aerospace and Defence, Quality in Government processes which will shine a guiding light towards realizing the vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat. All interested participants can visit https://udyogmanthan.qcin.org/and register on https://tinyurl.com/UMparticipation.

(Release ID: 1694643)

