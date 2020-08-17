martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
UAE: HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT BORRELL SPEAKS TO FOREIGN MINISTER SHEIKH ABDULLAH BIN ZAYED

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 17 agosto 2020

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell had a phone call on 17 August with the UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.

They discussed the welcomed normalisation of relations between Israel and the UAE and High Representative/Vice-President Borrell reiterated the EU’s position, in particular the EU’s commitment to a negotiated and viable two-state solution and the need for a resumption of meaningful negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

The High Representative/Vice-President and the UAE Foreign Minister also tackled regional issues and the importance of dialogue to find solutions. On Libya, High Representative/Vice-President Borrell reiterated the urgency to find a political solution to the crisis. On the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he recalled that the deal remains a key pillar of the global non-proliferation architecture, contributing to regional security.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/84154/uae-high-representativevice-president-borrell-speaks-foreign-minister-sheikh-abdullah-bin_en

