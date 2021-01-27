UAE ARMED FORCES AND U.S. MARINES COMPLETE DEFENSE TRAINING IN UAE

(AGENPARL) – TAMPA (FLORIDA), mer 27 gennaio 2021

Combined forces from the United Arab Emirates and United States recently completed a week long defense-focused training engagement in the UAE.

#cboxClose {

position: absolute;

top: 5px;

right: 5px;

display: block;

background: url(/desktopmodules/articlecs/images/media_popup_close.png) no-repeat top center;

width: 40px;

height: 40px;

text-indent: -9999px;

}

#cboxClose:hover {

background-position: bottom center;

}

.me-plugin {

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

}

Service members from the UAE Presidential Guard and U.S. Marine Corps’ Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, gathered to strengthen partnerships and enhance collective crisis response capability in the region.

“The relationship between the United Arab Emirates and United States armed forces has an essential role to stability and security in the region,” said U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, Commanding General of Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade. “This training opportunity between the UAE Presidential Guard and U.S. Forces reinforces our commitment to bilateral engagements and highlights the continued efforts between both nations to enhance interoperability and crisis response capabilities.”

The two crisis response forces participated in live-fire training which included 60 mm mortar systems, snipers, and small unit tactics to increase bilateral cooperation and coordination.

The U.S. Marine Corps and UAE Presidential Guard maintain a close relationship through persistent bilateral training engagements and programs such as the U.S. Marine Corps Training Mission – UAE, in which Marines advise and enhance the Presidential Guard’s ability to conduct counterterrorism operations, protect critical infrastructure, and support national defense.

SPMAGTF-CR-CC serves as the U.S. Marine Corps’ crisis response force to the U.S. Central Command’s Area of Responsibility, providing support to Operation Inherent Resolve, regional partner nations, and other U.S. interests.

This training marks the third iteration of bilateral live-fire training in six months, demonstrating the strength and mutual respect between the two partner forces.

Fonte/Source: https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/NEWS-ARTICLES/News-Article-View/Article/2483392/uae-armed-forces-and-us-marines-complete-defense-training-in-uae/