mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
Breaking News

FALSIFICATION OF HISTORY AS A TOOL OF INFLUENCE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2070 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2070 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2070 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

 STATE COMMISSIONER FOR DATA PROTECTION IN LOWER SAXONY IMPOSES € 10.4 MILLION…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH MEXICAN FOREIGN SECRETARY EBRARD

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER MOTEGI

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH ROK FOREIGN MINISTER KANG

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH ROK FOREIGN MINISTER KANG

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH JAPANESE FOREIGN MINISTER MOTEGI

Agenparl

UAE ARMED FORCES AND U.S. MARINES COMPLETE DEFENSE TRAINING IN UAE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TAMPA (FLORIDA), mer 27 gennaio 2021


AHMAD AL-JABER AIR BASE, Kuwait , Jan. 26, 2021 —

Combined forces from the United Arab Emirates and United States recently completed a week long defense-focused training engagement in the UAE.

#cboxClose {
position: absolute;
top: 5px;
right: 5px;
display: block;
background: url(/desktopmodules/articlecs/images/media_popup_close.png) no-repeat top center;
width: 40px;
height: 40px;
text-indent: -9999px;
}

#cboxClose:hover {
background-position: bottom center;
}

.me-plugin {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}

Service members from the UAE Presidential Guard and U.S. Marine Corps’ Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, gathered to strengthen partnerships and enhance collective crisis response capability in the region.

“The relationship between the United Arab Emirates and United States armed forces has an essential role to stability and security in the region,” said U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, Commanding General of Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade. “This training opportunity between the UAE Presidential Guard and U.S. Forces reinforces our commitment to bilateral engagements and highlights the continued efforts between both nations to enhance interoperability and crisis response capabilities.”

The two crisis response forces participated in live-fire training which included 60 mm mortar systems, snipers, and small unit tactics to increase bilateral cooperation and coordination.

The U.S. Marine Corps and UAE Presidential Guard maintain a close relationship through persistent bilateral training engagements and programs such as the U.S. Marine Corps Training Mission – UAE, in which Marines advise and enhance the Presidential Guard’s ability to conduct counterterrorism operations, protect critical infrastructure, and support national defense.

SPMAGTF-CR-CC serves as the U.S. Marine Corps’ crisis response force to the U.S. Central Command’s Area of Responsibility, providing support to Operation Inherent Resolve, regional partner nations, and other U.S. interests.

This training marks the third iteration of bilateral live-fire training in six months, demonstrating the strength and mutual respect between the two partner forces.

Fonte/Source: https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/NEWS-ARTICLES/News-Article-View/Article/2483392/uae-armed-forces-and-us-marines-complete-defense-training-in-uae/

Post collegati

UAE ARMED FORCES AND U.S. MARINES COMPLETE DEFENSE TRAINING IN UAE

Redazione

HONOLULU CC COLLABORATES TO TRAIN STATE CONSERVATION OFFICERS

Redazione

GUT MICROBIOTA REVEALS WHETHER DRUG THERAPIES WORK IN INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES

Redazione

THE IMPACT OF FRAUD ON UK NATIONAL SECURITY

Redazione

AT THE APPOINTMENT OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE REPUBLIC

Redazione

NEWS STORY: NEW LEGISLATION TO HELP ENSURE FAIR TREATMENT FOR ARMED FORCES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More