UA PROCUREMENT P-CARD POLICY AND PROCEDURES ILT

Intended Audience: The P-Card Policies and Procedures class is required for all new Cardholders and Reconcilers.

In this course, learners receive an overview of the basic policies and procedures that pertain to the use of The University of Alabama’s Purchasing Card.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Understand roles and responsibilities associated with the P-Card program

Review specific program requirements (i.e. allowable/prohibited P-Card charges, documentation requirements, etc.)

Learn about associated resources available to campus

Register for the P-Card Policy and Procedures class via the UA LMS.

