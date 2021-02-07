domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
Breaking News

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE…

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE FORMATION OF…

GOVERNO: P. DE LUCA (PD), BENE ZINGARETTI, L’UE è LA SOLUZIONE

L’APPELLO DEL PAPA PER LA TUTELA DELLA VITA E LA PROTEZIONE DEI…

LA PREGHIERA DEL PAPA PER IL MYANMAR: SI PROMUOVANO GIUSTIZIA E STABILITà

IL PAPA: LA MISSIONE DELLA CHIESA è LA VICINANZA

CONTE – DI MAIO, CHIGI: RICOSTRUZIONI RIPORTATE DAL CORRIERE DELLA SERA NON…

UCRAINA, 30 ANNI DAL RINNOVO DELLE STRUTTURE ECCLESIASTICHE

MALI IN PREGHIERA PER LA LIBERAZIONE DI SR. GLORIA NARVAEZ

NON SOLO VITTIME DELLA TRATTA. BLESSING, TESSITRICE DI SPERANZA

Agenparl

U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY YELLEN: TOO SOON TO SAY IF CHANGES NEEDED TO ADDRESS MARKET VOLATILITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), dom 07 febbraio 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that it is too soon to say whether new policies or regulations are needed to deal with recent market volatility.

“We really need to understand exactly what happened and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is working hard to assemble a report that gives us the facts, and when we have them we can look at whether or not there were issues that need to be addressed through new policy or regulations,” Yellen told CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

A swarm of buying by amateur traders over the past two weeks sparked big moves in shares of companies such as video game retailer GameStop Corp that hedge funds had bet against. Some framed it as a battle between Wall Street and Main Street.

Yellen convened a meeting on Thursday of the SEC, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to discuss retail trading and whether the U.S. government needed to take any action on the matter.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/us-treasury-secretary-yellen-too-soon-say-changes-needed-address-market-volatility/12266

Post collegati

U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY YELLEN: TOO SOON TO SAY IF CHANGES NEEDED TO ADDRESS MARKET VOLATILITY

Redazione

CHINA ISSUES NEW ANTI-MONOPOLY RULES TARGETING ITS TECH GIANTS

Redazione

ETHER SEEKS TO ESCAPE BITCOIN’S SHADOW WITH CME FUTURES LAUNCH

Redazione

MICROSOFT HALTS DONATIONS THROUGH 2022 TO LAWMAKERS WHO OPPOSED BIDEN CERTIFICATION

Redazione

U.S. SENATORS PROPOSE LIMITING LIABILITY SHIELD FOR SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS

Redazione

RENAULT AND STELLANTIS CUT SOME PRODUCTION AS CHIP SHORTAGES BITE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More