(agenparl) – washington ven 31 gennaio 2020
WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $205 million in supplemental funding for infrastructure grants to small airports in 34 states. More than half of these airports serve rural communities and mostly general aviation. This funding is in addition to the $3.31 billion already awarded in regular Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding during fiscal year 2018.
Fonte/Source: https://cms7.dot.gov/briefing-room/us-transportation-secretary-elaine-l-chao-announces-205-million-funding-airport