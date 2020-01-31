31 Gennaio 2020
U.S. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY ELAINE L. CHAO ANNOUNCES $205 MILLION IN FUNDING FOR AIRPORT INFRASTRUCTURE
U.S. TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY ELAINE L. CHAO ANNOUNCES $205 MILLION IN FUNDING FOR AIRPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

(agenparl) – washington ven 31 gennaio 2020

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $205 million in supplemental funding for infrastructure grants to small airports in 34 states. More than half of these airports serve rural communities and mostly general aviation. This funding is in addition to the $3.31 billion already awarded in regular Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding during fiscal year 2018.



Fonte/Source: https://cms7.dot.gov/briefing-room/us-transportation-secretary-elaine-l-chao-announces-205-million-funding-airport

