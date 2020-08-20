giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER AL-KADHIMI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH IRAQI PRIME MINISTER AL-KADHIMI

CORONAVIRUS, SALVINI: NESSUNO PENSI DI SOSPENDERE LE ELEZIONI DI SETTEMBRE

STUDENT LOANS COMPANY READY TO HANDLE CHANGES IN CIRCUMSTANCES AND LATE APPLICATIONS

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SECRETARY POMPEO PARTICIPATES IN THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S FRONT PAGE VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO AND IRAQI FOREIGN MINISTER FUAD HUSSEIN AT A…

SUSPENSION OR TERMINATION OF THREE BILATERAL AGREEMENTS WITH HONG KONG

Agenparl
Image default
Home » U.S. TRADE PANEL LAUNCHES PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROBE INTO APPLE DEVICES

U.S. TRADE PANEL LAUNCHES PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROBE INTO APPLE DEVICES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), gio 20 agosto 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. International Trade Commission said it has launched a Section 337 investigation into whether certain Apple Inc mobile devices and laptop computers infringed patents held by Japan’s Maxell Holdings.

In seeking the probe, Maxell has alleged Apple devices violate patents covering technology including an unlocking feature and video transmission processes. Maxell has asked the commission to prohibit the importation and sale of the devices into the United States.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/us-trade-panel-launches-patent-infringement-probe-apple-devices/9080

Post collegati

AIRBNB FILES FOR IPO AS SHORT-TERM RENTAL MARKET REBOUNDS

Redazione

U.S. TRADE PANEL LAUNCHES PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROBE INTO APPLE DEVICES

Redazione

FACEBOOK REMOVES HUNDREDS OF QANON GROUPS, CITING PUBLIC SAFETY RISKS

Redazione

UNUSUAL FOR U.S. TREASURY TO GET A CUT OF ANY TIKTOK SALE: WHITE HOUSE AIDE

Redazione

APPLE’S STOCK MARKET VALUE TOPS $2 TRILLION

Redazione

ON FACEBOOK, HEALTH-MISINFORMATION ‘SUPERSPREADERS’ RACK UP BILLIONS OF VIEWS: REPORT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More