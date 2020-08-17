U.S. TIGHTENING RESTRICTIONS ON HUAWEI ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY, CHIPS

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), lun 17 agosto 2020 By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration announced on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips.

The U.S. Commerce Department actions, first reported by Reuters, will expand restrictions announced in May aimed at preventing the Chinese telecommunications giant from obtaining semiconductors without a special license – including chips made by foreign firms that have been developed or produced with U.S. software or technology.

The administration will also add 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to the U.S. government’s economic blacklist, the sources said, raising the total to 152 affiliates since Huawei was first added in May 2019.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business the restrictions on Huawei-designed chips imposed in May “led them to do some evasive …

