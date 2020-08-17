lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
Breaking News

LIBANO, BéCHARA RAï CHIEDE VOTO ANTICIPATO E NEUTRALITà ATTIVA

MISE, MID, MIUR: AL VIA BANDO SUI POLI EUROPEI DI INNOVAZIONE DIGITALE

CALL FOR FOUNDING MEMBERS: EUROPEAN PARTNERSHIP ON RAIL RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO BASTONA LE DISCOTECHE MA TOLLERA I RAVE PARTY…

LA VICINANZA DEL PAPA AL BRASILE FERITO DALLA PANDEMIA

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST : EEAS-DELKENN-ADMIN-SER-2020-001 ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES –…

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

TENDER REF : EEAS-DELKENN-ADMIN-SER-2020-001 ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE RENOVATION AND…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » U.S. TIGHTENING RESTRICTIONS ON HUAWEI ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY, CHIPS

U.S. TIGHTENING RESTRICTIONS ON HUAWEI ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY, CHIPS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), lun 17 agosto 2020 By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration announced on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips.
The U.S. Commerce Department actions, first reported by Reuters, will expand restrictions announced in May aimed at preventing the Chinese telecommunications giant from obtaining semiconductors without a special license – including chips made by foreign firms that have been developed or produced with U.S. software or technology.
The administration will also add 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 countries to the U.S. government’s economic blacklist, the sources said, raising the total to 152 affiliates since Huawei was first added in May 2019.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business the restrictions on Huawei-designed chips imposed in May “led them to do some evasive …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/us-tightening-restrictions-huawei-access-technology-chips/9026

Post collegati

EXCLUSIVE: AMAZON IN TALKS TO INVEST IN CLOUD SERVICES COMPANY RACKSPACE, SAY SOURCES

Redazione

U.S. TIGHTENING RESTRICTIONS ON HUAWEI ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY, CHIPS

Redazione

SOFTBANK BUILDS $1.2 BILLION AMAZON STAKE; INVESTS IN NETFLIX, TESLA

Redazione

APPLE EXPANDS INDEPENDENT REPAIR SHOP PROGRAM TO MAC COMPUTERS

Redazione

FACEBOOK EXECUTIVE IN INDIA FILES POLICE COMPLAINT AFTER REPORT ON CONTENT PRACTICES

Redazione

BIG DATA ANALYTICS’ POTENTIAL TO REVOLUTIONIZE STOCK MARKET

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More