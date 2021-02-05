venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
Breaking News

GOVERNO: SQUERI, PER FI Sì A DRAGHI è SCELTA NATURALE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – PROPOSTA DI “PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO DEL PRESIDENTE DEL CONSIGLIO DEI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 796 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 710 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DELL’AMMINISTRATRICE DELEGATA DI ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY SPA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 711 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DELLA PRESIDENTE E PROGRAMMAZIONE DEI LAVORI –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 796 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XII N. 595 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » U.S. THANKS TAIWAN FOR SUPPORT FOR AUTO CHIPS IN KEY TRADE MEETING

U.S. THANKS TAIWAN FOR SUPPORT FOR AUTO CHIPS IN KEY TRADE MEETING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 05 febbraio 2021

TAIPEI (Reuters) – The United States thanked Taiwan on Friday for help on resolving an auto chip shortage that has snarled production, but there was no discussion on prioritising the making of these chips, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said after a high-level meeting.

Car factories around the world are shutting assembly lines because of the chip shortages, which in some cases have been exacerbated by the former U.S. administration’s actions against Chinese chip factories.

Taiwan, home to tech firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, has become front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage.

“The U.S. side thanked us for our help on this,” Wang told reporters of the meeting she was said was attended by senior executives from companies including TSMC and Qualcomm Inc.

But she said the focus of the talks was not on auto chips and the issue of whether to prioritise their production was not brought up.

Wang said TSMC also discussed its planned new $12 billion plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, although she did not give details.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting.

The auto chip shortage has affected Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Subaru Corp, Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Fiat Chrysler and other car makers.

The closed-door event, joined by the Taiwan minister and what she described as “very senior U.S. officials”, is the first announced high-level exchange between Taiwan and the Biden administration, which took office on Jan. 20.

The State Department said last week that Deputy Assistant Secretary for Trade Policy and Negotiations Matt Murray would take part.

The de facto U.S. ambassador to Taiwan, Brent Christensen, did attend, and was seen getting into his car after the meeting was over.

Despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties, the United States is Chinese-claimed Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/us-thanks-taiwan-support-auto-chips-key-trade-meeting/12245

Post collegati

TENCENT-BACKED KUAISHOU JUMPS THREE-FOLD IN HK DEBUT AFTER $5.4 BILLION IPO

Redazione

U.S. THANKS TAIWAN FOR SUPPORT FOR AUTO CHIPS IN KEY TRADE MEETING

Redazione

ROBINHOOD LIFTS TRADING RESTRICTIONS ON ALL STOCKS, INCLUDING GAMESTOP

Redazione

GOOGLE OPENS PAID-FOR AUSTRALIA NEWS PLATFORM IN DRIVE TO DERAIL CANBERRA’S CONTENT PAYMENT LAW

Redazione

PAYPAL SAYS TO SHUT DOMESTIC PAYMENTS BUSINESS IN INDIA

Redazione

HOW AI IS TRANSFORMING EMPLOYEE TRAINING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More