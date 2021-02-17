U.S. SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE JOHN KERRY TO MARK OFFICIAL U.S. REENTRY INTO PARIS AGREEMENT

(AGENPARL) – mer 17 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will join UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres in celebrating the United States reentry into the Paris Agreement during the opening session of the UN Association of the United States of Americas virtual 2021 Global Engagement Summit, on Friday, February 19, at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The event will be livestreamed at the following links:

https://www.facebook.com/unausa [ https://www.facebook.com/UNAUSA/ ]

https://www.youtube.com/c/UnitedNationsAssociationoftheUSA [ https://www.youtube.com/c/UnitedNationsAssociationoftheUSA ]

https://www.twitter.com/unausa [ https://twitter.com/unausa ]

