11/03/2021 05:18 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will return to the Middle East on November 4 for continued conversations with the Republic of Yemen Government, Yemeni civil society representatives, senior regional government officials, and other international partners. The Special Envoy and his team remain focused on the need for the Houthis to stop their offensive on Marib and repeated attacks against civilian areas, which are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Special Envoy Lenderking will also continue to stress the U.S. government’s commitment to working with the international community to press the parties to implement critical economic reforms, secure regular imports and distribution of fuel, and resume commercial flights to Sana’a airport.

