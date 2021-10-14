(AGENPARL) – gio 14 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/14/2021 03:00 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman spoke to Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on October 12 and to Sovereign Council Chair Abdelfattah al-Burhan on October 13. Special Envoy Feltman underscored the importance of the Cabinet and the Sovereign Council adhering to the transitional order as established in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. The Special Envoy reiterated that all the components of the transition, including the members of the Sovereign Council, the Cabinet, and the Forces of Freedom and Change, should avoid brinkmanship and mutual recrimination, and instead work together to resolve any areas of contention through dialogue without preconditions.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this