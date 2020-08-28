venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
U.S. SEEKS TO SEIZE 280 CRYPTOCURRENCY ACCOUNTS TIED TO NORTH KOREAN HACKS

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 28 agosto 2020 (Reuters) – The U.S. government sought on Thursday to seize 280 cryptocurrency accounts it said were used by North Korean hackers who stole millions of dollars of cryptocurrency from two virtual exchanges, and used Chinese traders to launder their funds.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture complaint after having in March charged two Chinese nationals with laundering more than $100 million in cryptocurrency on behalf of North Korea.
Earlier court filings detailed what U.S. authorities have characterized as Pyongyang’s use of hackers to circumvent sanctions.
“Today’s action publicly exposes the ongoing connections between North Korea’s cyber-hacking program and a Chinese cryptocurrency money laundering network,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s criminal division said in a statement.
