U.S. SANCTIONS MORON BROTHERS FOR THEIR ROLE IN REGIME CORRUPTION

07/23/2020

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

The United States is sanctioningbrothers Santiago Jose Moron Hernandez and Ricardo Jose Moron Hernandez for their sustained support of corruption by the illegitimate Maduro regime. By enabling an illicit gold scheme and other blatant public corruption, these two men have turned a blind eye to the suffering of the people of Venezuela who are the victims of their corrupt enterprise.

With this latest Treasury Department action, the U.S. reaffirms its commitment to promoting accountability for all those who facilitate corruption inside Venezuela. We will continue to hold accountable those who perpetuate the suffering in Venezuela in the interest of lining the pockets of Maduro, his cronies, and themselves.

