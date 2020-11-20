venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 20, 2020

COVID-19. VICARIO GENERALE DI RODI: RIFUGIATI, VOLTO DI CRISTO

TRA LE SFIDE DELLA SOMALIA CI SONO ANCHE LE ELEZIONI

COVID-19: EUROPE NEEDS TO PREPARE BETTER FOR COMING OUT OF NEW STRICT…

KONING ONTVANGT VOORZITTER TWEEDE KAMER, VOORZITTER EERSTE KAMER EN VICE-PRESIDENT RAAD VAN…

COVID-19, BASSETTI IN CONVALESCENZA A ROMA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS L.MARYNICH MEETS THE FIRST DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS…

KONINGIN MáXIMA BEZOEKT MBO UTRECHT

IL PAPA AI PASSIONISTI: PORTATE NEL MONDO IL FUOCO DELL’AMORE DI GESù

BANKRUPTCY RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED FOR FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE

Agenparl

U.S. NAVY AWARDS $76.3 MILLION CONTRACT FOR USS STOUT’S MAINTENANCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE ven 20 novembre 2020

The docking selected restricted availability (DSRA) contract for the Norfolk-based destroyer includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $100.5 million.
BAE Systems’ Norfolk shipyard will begin working aboard the 510-foot-long ship in January 2021. Under the awarded DSRA contract, BAE Systems will drydock the ship; perform hull, tank and mechanical work; install upgraded electronic and electrical systems; and make other shipboard improvements.
“Our team of employees, subcontractors and Navy personnel are working hard to sustain the workhorse of the fleet – the Arleigh Burke class destroyer,” said Mark Whitney, deputy general manager of BAE Systems Ship Repair and general manager of Norfolk Ship Repair. “We look forward to applying our vast experience to modernize the USS Stout, so that its crew members can do their jobs in defense of our nation for many years to come.”
The USS Stout is named in honor of U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Herald F. Stout (1903-1987). During World War II, then-Commander Stout commanded a destroyer that was assigned to the Little Beaver squadron under then-Commodore Arleigh Burke. He earned two Navy Cross medals for command of the ship. The Stout became the fifth ship of the Arleigh Burke class of guided-missile destroyers, which now numbers 68 ships.
BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the Navy, other government agencies, and select commercial customers. The company operates four full-service shipyards in California, Florida, Hawaii, and Virginia, and offers a highly skilled, experienced workforce, seven dry-docks/railways, and significant pier space and ship support services. The company’s Norfolk shipyard has approximately 1,250 employees and works with the Navy and several subcontractor companies to accomplish its sustainment work.

Fonte/Source: https://www.baesystems.com/en/article/us-navy-awards-contract-for-uss-stouts-maintenance

Post collegati

U.S. NAVY AWARDS $76.3 MILLION CONTRACT FOR USS STOUT’S MAINTENANCE

Redazione

THE LUXEMBOURG CENTRE FOR SYSTEMS BIOMEDICINE RECRUITS A NEW DIRECTOR

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: LINE-POINT ZERO KNOWLEDGE AND ITS APPLICATIONS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: SOK: CYBER-ATTACK TAXONOMY OF DISTRIBUTED LEDGER- AND LEGACY SYSTEMS-BASED FINANCIAL INFRASTRUCTURES

Redazione

IFPRI SIGNS MOU WITH SCIENTIFIC GROUP ON RESEARCH COOPERATION FOR UN FOOD SYSTEMS SUMMIT 2021

Redazione

THE FAILURE OF THE MAGNAVOX ODYSSEY LED THE WAY FOR THE FUTURE OF GAMING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More