U.S. Law Enforcement Targets Fraud Facilitators, Doubling Last Year’s Enforcement

As part of the fourth annual money mule initiative, U.S. law enforcement took action to address 4,750 money mules over the last 10 weeks. Agencies are also conducting outreach to educate the public about how fraudsters use money mules and how to avoid unknowingly assisting fraud by receiving and transferring money.

Dec. 3, 2021

