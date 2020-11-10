martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT CLEARS UBER-POSTMATES DEAL: AXIOS

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mar 10 novembre 2020

(Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department has cleared Uber Technologies Inc’s acquisition of food delivery company Postmates, news website Axios reported https://bit.ly/35dWmv7 on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Uber announced in July that it would buy Postmates for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal after its bid to acquire rival Grubhub Inc fell apart over regulatory and other concerns.

The ride-hailing company disclosed in a regulatory filing in September that the Justice Department was also scrutinizing its plan to buy Postmates over antitrust worries.

The agency’s move put the deal on hold until both companies complied with the government’s request for more details to receive an approval.

The deal would aid Uber in expanding its food delivery market share and significantly increase the business of supplying everyday goods at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has pummeled its core ride-hailing service.

The Justice Department, Uber and Postmates did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Image Credit: Reuters

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/us-justice-department-clears-uber-postmates-deal-axios/10582

