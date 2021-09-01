(AGENPARL) – mer 01 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

On the occasion of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s visit to Japan, Japan and the United States issued the following statement:

The United States and Japan, alarmed by the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report and other indicators of the growing need for accelerating and deepening emission reductions, are committed to making the 2020s the decisive decade for climate action, and to ensuring their collaborative efforts on the climate crisis a pillar of the U.S.-Japan bilateral partnership.

The two countries are working together and with others to ensure that the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow sends a clear signal that Parties to the Paris Agreement are determined to make the necessary efforts to keep a 1.5 degree Celsius limit on warming within reach.

Both countries have already announced ambitious 2030 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs)/targets consistent with the efforts to limit global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as well as 2050 net zero goals. In order to achieve their respective ambitious 2030 targets/NDCs, both countries are strongly committed to mobilizing all available policies and resources, and enhancing innovative technologies. Both countries will work together to pursue similar objectives to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach globally.

Recognizing the leaders’ announcement of the U.S.-Japan Climate Partnership on Ambition, Decarbonization, and Clean Energy, and acknowledging the long history of U.S.-Japan cooperation in technology, the two sides intend to further cooperate to:

– Hold a dialogue on domestic implementation of the Paris Agreement, focusing on the planning and policies necessary to achieve the 2030 targets/NDCs and 2050 net zero goals;

– Enhance cooperation on innovation, including in such areas as renewable energy, energy storage (such as batteries and long-duration energy storage technologies), smart grid, energy efficiency, low carbon hydrogen, Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage/Carbon Recycling, industrial decarbonization, and advanced nuclear power, as well as support the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate);

– Work assiduously and expeditiously to end new direct government support for unabated international coal-fired power generation by the end of 2021, as G7 countries confirmed to do at the Carbis Bay summit, and work together to design pathways towards a net zero emissions future with developing countries;

– Advance collaboration to catalyze subnational action globally, including through diplomatic, technical, and development efforts to support additional ambition and implementation by subnational governments;

– Take appropriate steps, building on their respective climate finance commitments, to work towards meeting the $100 billion annual joint mobilization goal as soon as possible, leveraging private sector capacity as well as public finance, and working jointly to align international financing flows with climate resilient development and the global achievement of net zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050, with deep emission reductions in the 2020s;

– Coordinate closely on our diplomatic efforts so that all major economies take bold actions in the 2020s to keep a 1.5 degree Celsius limit on warming within reach, including through the Major Economies Forum and the G20.

