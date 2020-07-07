(AGENPARL) – mar 07 luglio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

U.S.-India Foreign Office Consultations [ https://www.state.gov/u-s-india-foreign-office-consultations-2/ ] 07/07/2020 11:01 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla held virtual Foreign Office Consultations on July 7, 2020. They discussed U.S.-India cooperation on a full range of international issues and developed concrete steps to strengthen the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership established by their leaders. The discussions included ongoing threats to the rules-based international order, bilateral and multilateral diplomatic cooperation, maritime security, and the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Secretary Hale and Foreign Secretary Shringla agreed to consult closely on all challenges and endeavor to support each others objectives. They also agreed that the U.S.-India health partnership, including cooperation on pharmaceutical and vaccine development, will continue to play a critical role in the worlds recovery from COVID-19. In addition, Under Secretary Hale and Foreign Secretary Shringla affirmed the U.S. and Indian visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where all countries can prosper, and agreed to work with other Indo-Pacific partners to bring these visions to reality. Both officials look forward to this years U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and pledged to remain in close contact on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

