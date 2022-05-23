(AGENPARL) – lun 23 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/23/2022 03:34 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The Departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, and Labor today issued a business advisory on Sudan, highlighting the growing reputational risks to U.S. businesses and individuals associated with conducting business with Sudanese State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) and military-controlled companies.

These risks arise from, among other things, recent actions undertaken by Sudan’s Sovereign Council and security forces under the military’s command, including and especially serious human rights abuse against protesters. While certain risks predate the country’s October 2021 military takeover, the takeover and the military’s actions since then have exacerbated them and could adversely impact U.S. businesses and individuals and their operations in Sudan.

The United States remains committed to supporting the Sudanese peoples’ aspiration for a civilian-led transition to an elected government. We continue to support the Sudanese-led, UN-AU-IGAD facilitated dialogue around the transition process.

