(AGENPARL) – mer 08 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/08/2021 10:06 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

In July 2021, the Department of State invited alumni from across the United States to apply for up to $10,000 through the CDAF small grants competition. Alumni submitted proposals for public service projects addressing the themes of protecting the environment, promoting media literacy education, fostering alumni network development, bolstering outreach to underserved communities, and building community through arts, sports, language, and technology. Winning projects were selected for their strong sustainability plans, and many will continue past the grant period through volunteer work, other funding sources, and NGO support.

The 2021 CDAF winners will implement their projects over the next six months, and all grant-funded activities will be completed by the end of March 2022. They will also be invited to present about their ongoing projects at a Virtual CDAF Summit on December 16, where they will be joined by winners from the three previous CDAF competitions.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this