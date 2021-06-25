(AGENPARL) – ven 25 giugno 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

06/25/2021 03:14 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following statement was released by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau.

Begin text:

We remain deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and its regional and global impact.

The peaceful solution to that deep political, social, and economic crisis has to come from the Venezuelan people themselves through Venezuelan-led, comprehensive negotiations with participation from all stakeholders. A time-bound and comprehensive negotiation process should restore the country’s institutions and allow for all Venezuelans to express themselves politically through credible, inclusive and transparent local, parliamentary, and presidential elections.

We call for the unconditional release of all those unjustly detained for political reasons, the independence of political parties, freedom of expression including for members of the press, and an end to human rights abuses.

We welcome substantive, credible advancements to restore core democratic processes and institutions in Venezuela and are willing to review sanctions policies based on meaningful progress in a comprehensive negotiation.

We call for electoral conditions that abide by international standards for democracy, beginning with the local and regional elections scheduled for November 2021.

We remain committed to addressing the dire humanitarian crisis inside Venezuela and welcome further agreement among all political actors in Venezuela to allow for unfettered access to humanitarian assistance, to include food, medicine, and critical COVID-19 relief supplies.

End text.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this