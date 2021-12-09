(AGENPARL) – gio 09 dicembre 2021 U.S. EPA Requires Giumarra Vineyards in Bakersfield to Improve Chemical Safety

Under settlement, company will pay fine, make safety improvements

SAN FRANCISCO (Dec. 9, 2021) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Giumarra Vineyards Corporation for alleged violations of Clean Air Act chemical safety requirements. The violations pertain to the facility’s anhydrous ammonia refrigeration system that is used for grape packing and storage. Under the terms of the consent agreement and final order with EPA, Giumarra will pay $188,882 in civil penalties and make significant safety improvements to the facility to ensure protection of the public and first responders from dangerous chemicals.

Anhydrous ammonia can cause serious, often irreversible health effects when released. In addition to potential impacts from inhalation of or skin contact with this substance, it is highly flammable.

“It is paramount that any facility that handles extremely hazardous substances such as anhydrous ammonia reduce the risk of releases,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of Enforcement and Compliance Division, Amy Miller. “We’re encouraged that Giumarra will invest in making the facility safer and provide first responders important hazardous chemical information as a result of this settlement.”

Details on Settlement

On September 12, 2019, EPA conducted an inspection of the Giumarra facility at 11220 Edison Highway in Bakersfield, California. EPA identified significant violations of Clean Air Act chemical safety requirements and Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act requirements.

At the time of the inspection, conditions revealed the ammonia refrigeration system was not designed to meet safety standards. The inspection found several deficiencies, including:

– Inadequate documentation that the facility’s refrigeration system was designed to prevent releases of anhydrous ammonia.

– Failure to promptly address critical safety recommendations.

– An insufficient operation and maintenance program for the refrigeration system.

– Insufficient emergency response training for employees if an accidental release of ammonia were to occur.

– Inaccurate hazardous chemical reporting to first responders and safety regulators.

In addition to paying a penalty of $188,882, Giumarra agreed to make significant safety improvements to its facility. Several such safety upgrades to the refrigeration system have already been made, including improvements to a machinery room emergency ventilation system, installation of a safety shower and eye wash station and pressure relief valves, repair of damaged refrigeration equipment, and the addition of safety signage and labeling. The facility will be replacing pressure vessels in its ammonia refrigeration systems. It will also replace the louvered doors in its ammonia machinery rooms with solid panel doors to comply with industry standards, among other tasks.

About Anhydrous Ammonia

🔊 Listen to this