(AGENPARL) – mer 22 aprile 2020 For Immediate Release: April 22, 2020

U.S. EPA honors American Samoa teacher with President’s environmental education award

“As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, we are also celebrating nearly 50 years of environmental education that fosters awareness about conservation issues, and helps communities make informed, responsible decisions about their environment,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “We are also honoring dedicated educators who spark enthusiasm in our youth to develop a love and respect for the environment and find solutions for issues that impact our air, water and land.”

“Sabrina’s creative approach to her students’ learning has set an exemplary model throughout the community as her students experience learning through the environment,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud. “She has effectively used the environment to catapult her students’ understanding of basic subjects.”

Sabrina works to provide an avenue for her students to build their reading, writing, listening and speaking skills by employing assignments focused on environmental conservation and preservation. This teaching approach has helped her students understand the importance of caring for our environment, preserving our natural resources, and making more informed decisions for sustainable living.

“I am extremely honored to be selected nationally as a representative of the territory of American Samoa. As Pacific islanders, we are extremely vulnerable to pollution and changes in our climate,” said PIAEE award winner Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka. “Overall, I am grateful that my efforts are nationally recognized, and I hope to see more educators employ innovative strategies to teach our future generations about taking care of our environment.”

Sabrina has exposed students to activities beyond the classroom through leading class trips to scholarship presentations, marine wildlife summits, and career fairs. Her efforts have also helped students understand fully grasp the importance of green living choices, like using reusable items instead of single-use plastics. Sabrina’s work in this area has included facilitating opportunities for her students to educate middle school classes about these issues.

Building on her work in the schools, Sabrina also founded a youth community service program, Finafinau (Samoan for “resilience and steadfastness”), to promote awareness of the importance of ocean health and encourage island communities to reduce waste and litter. By sharing her work at teachers’ conferences, Sabrina hopes to inspire similar programs across the Pacific.

Established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act, PIAEE supports, encourages and honors outstanding kindergarten through high school educators who integrate environmental and place-based, experiential learning into school curricula and school facility management across the country. Under the act, the White House Council on Environmental Quality assists EPA in administering the awards program.

###

______________________

Environmental Protection Agency, 75 Hawthorne Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 United States

🔊 Listen to this