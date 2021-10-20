(AGENPARL) – mer 20 ottobre 2021 U.S. EPA fines Clean Harbors treatment facility over hazardous waste violations in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 20, 2021) –The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reached a settlement with hazardous waste treatment company Clean Harbors for improper management of hazardous waste at its facility in San Jose, California. Improper storage and management of hazardous wastes poses threats to human health or the environment. The company has agreed to pay a $25,000 civil penalty.

“Today’s enforcement action against Clean Harbors reflects EPA’s continued commitment to protect all communities by enforcing companies’ obligations to properly manage solid and hazardous waste,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Director of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Amy Miller. “EPA takes seriously every company’s obligation to follow the requirements of their permits.”

Clean Harbors’ facility in San Jose provides wastewater treatment for generators of corrosive liquids, as well as fuel blending. EPA conducted an inspection in 2019 under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and found that the facility was operating out of compliance with their California Department of Toxic Substance Control (DTSC) hazardous waste permit by failing to replace metal tags on equipment used to transfer hazardous waste, which can help readily distinguish the equipment required to be monitored under hazardous waste management regulations. In addition, Clean Harbors failed to separate containers of incompatible hazardous waste during storage, which can lead to employee injuries or a release to the environment through fire or explosion.

