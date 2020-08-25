U.S. ELECTIONS | PARTY CONVENTIONS ARE THE HEATS BEFORE THE FINAL LAP

The Republican National Convention starts today. The Democrats National Convention last week sought to define Donald Trump in terms similar to 2016, but magnified by his behaviour and performance as U.S. President

The United States Republican Convention starts later today, to conclude on August 27, with US President Donald Trump as the show stopper.

I had been present, as India’s Ambassador, at both the Democratic (Philadelphia) and Republican (Cleveland) conventions in 2016. A senior Republican told me in Cleveland that they were unfortunately about to nominate a candidate who could lose to Hillary Clinton, but were happy that the Democrats were going to nominate the one who could lose to Trump. This captured the visceral negativity towards Clinton in sections of the U.S. electorate.