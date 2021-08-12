(AGENPARL) – gio 12 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/12/2021 05:51 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States is donating 5.5 million Pfizer vaccine doses along with ancillary kits to the 15 member countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

As part of this donation, a shipment consisting of nearly 569,000 doses will be delivered to Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago today, and to Barbados tomorrow.

The United States is proud to partner with CARICOM and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This week’s deliveries are the first tranche of our 5.5 million dose commitment to all 15 CARICOM member countries, and we will provide more information on our donations to other CARICOM countries in the coming days.

Equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines is essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to save lives around the world, rebuild the global economy, and stop the threat of new variants, we must vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this