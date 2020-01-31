(agenparl) – washington ven 31 gennaio 2020
WASHINGTON – U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau (the Bureau) will provide the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) System a $908 million Railroad Rehabilitation & Improvement Financing (RRIF) direct loan for financing the Cotton Belt Corridor Regional Rail Project.
