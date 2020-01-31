31 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE TO HOST THE 2020 U.S.-NIGERIA BINATIONAL COMMISSION MEETING

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE TO HOST THE 2020 U.S.-NIGERIA BINATIONAL COMMISSION MEETING

WHIRLPOOL: CENNI-PADOAN (PD), “RISPETTI IMPEGNI PRESI, ANCHE A SIENA”

IL COMMISSARIO MONTALBANO PER LA PRIMA VOLTA AL CINEMA – SOLO IL…

PRESCRIZIONE, BONAFEDE: CONFRONTO SERRATO PER SUPERARE DIVERGENZE NELLA MAGGIORANZA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S MEETING WITH UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER PRYSTAIKO

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S MEETING WITH UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER PRYSTAIKO

CORONA VIRUS, SPERANZA: MISURE ASSUNTE SONO DI CARATTERE PRECAUZIONALE

CORONA VIRUS, SALVINI: LEGA AVEVA CHIESTO CONTROLLI

CORONA VIRUS, CDM: EMERGENZA NAZIONALE PER CONTRASTARE EPIDEMIA

Home » U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE TO HOST THE 2020 U.S.-NIGERIA BINATIONAL COMMISSION MEETING
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network Top News Twitter

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE TO HOST THE 2020 U.S.-NIGERIA BINATIONAL COMMISSION MEETING

by 0

(AGENPARL) – ven 31 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S
Department of State
This information has recently been updated, and is now available

U.S
Department of State to Host the 2020 U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission Meeting [ https://www.state.gov/u-s-department-of-state-to-host-the-2020-u-s-nigeria-binational-commission-meeting/ ] 01/31/2020 08:26

Office of the Spokesperson

On February 3-4, the Department of State has the pleasure of receiving Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and his interagency delegation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Washington, D.C., for the 2020 U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission

The theme of this years
is Innovation and Ingenuity, which reflects the entrepreneurial, inventive, and industrious spirit shared by the Nigerian and American people

Established ten years ago, the Binational Commission is the premiere platform of engagement between Governments of the United States and Nigeria to expand cooperation and advance shared goals.Our delegations will discuss areas of strategic collaboration toward measurable progress, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, development, good governance, and security cooperation

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]DipNote Blog [ http://blogs.state.gov/ ]
Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Related posts

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CERISCIOLI:”LA CICLOVIA DEL TRONTO, GRANDE OPPORTUNITà INFRASTRUTTURALE PER SVILUPPARE IL TURISMO DEL TERRITORIO”

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE TO HOST THE 2020 U.S.-NIGERIA BINATIONAL COMMISSION MEETING

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE TO HOST THE 2020 U.S.-NIGERIA BINATIONAL COMMISSION MEETING

CORONAVIRUS – ATTIVO NUMERO DI PUBBLICA UTILITà 1 5 0 0

FIERAGRICOLA, PORTALE INFORMATICO AGRIBI INNOVA MERCATO DEL LAVORO AGRICOLO

POLITECNICO DI BARI

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More