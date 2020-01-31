(AGENPARL) – ven 31 gennaio 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S

Department of State

This information has recently been updated, and is now available

U.S

Department of State to Host the 2020 U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission Meeting [ https://www.state.gov/u-s-department-of-state-to-host-the-2020-u-s-nigeria-binational-commission-meeting/ ] 01/31/2020 08:26

Office of the Spokesperson

On February 3-4, the Department of State has the pleasure of receiving Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and his interagency delegation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Washington, D.C., for the 2020 U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission

The theme of this years

is Innovation and Ingenuity, which reflects the entrepreneurial, inventive, and industrious spirit shared by the Nigerian and American people

Established ten years ago, the Binational Commission is the premiere platform of engagement between Governments of the United States and Nigeria to expand cooperation and advance shared goals.Our delegations will discuss areas of strategic collaboration toward measurable progress, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, development, good governance, and security cooperation

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]DipNote Blog [ http://blogs.state.gov/ ]

Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]