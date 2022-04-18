(AGENPARL) – lun 18 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/18/2022 09:55 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The Department’s Cultural Heritage Center, with the support of international partners, works to preserve heritage and protect culturally important sites, objects, and practices around the world to help support U.S. foreign policy goals. Google Arts & Culture puts the treasures, stories and knowledge of over 2,000 cultural institutions from 80 countries at your fingertips.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this