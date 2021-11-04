(AGENPARL) – gio 04 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/04/2021 03:49 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Keynote speakers included:

– Donna Bennett, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), U.S. Department of State

– Chris DeRusha, Federal CISO, Office of Management and Budget

– Mike Duffy, Associate Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

– Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director, Office of the National Cyber Director

– Keith Jones, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of State

– Gharun Lacy, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security, U.S. Department of State

– Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer of Mandiant

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this