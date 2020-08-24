U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ISSUES SMALL BUSINESS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDING OPPORTUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 24 agosto 2020

Approximately $30 Million in New Grants Will Support Scientific Advancement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued its first Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) subject to Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations. The Phase I Release 1 FOA includes approximately $30 million in available funding for small businesses to establish the technical feasibility of innovations that advance the mission of the Office of Science. The following program offices within DOE’s Office of Science are participating in this FOA:

Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research

Office of Basic Energy Sciences

Office of Biological and Environmental Research

Office of Nuclear Physics

Phase I grants are 6-12 months in duration with maximum award amounts up to $200,000 or $250,000, depending on research topic. Small businesses that successfully complete their research will compete for funding in Fiscal Year 2022 to carry out prototype or process research and development during Phase II. Phase II grants are up to two years in duration with maximum award amounts of $1.1 million or $1.6 million, depending on research topic.

DOE recognizes the important role that small businesses play in driving innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses to advance innovation at federal agencies. Additional information on the DOE SBIR and STTR programs can be found on the programs’ website HERE.

More details on the DOE SBIR/STTR Phase I Release 1 FOA can be found HERE.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940

Fonte/Source: https://www.energy.gov/articles/us-department-energy-issues-small-business-research-and-development-funding-opportunity-1