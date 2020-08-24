lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
Breaking News

EU INVESTMENT FORUM

UK GOVERNMENT SUPPORTS THE INCOME OF OVER 510,000 PEOPLE ACROSS WALES

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

FRAUDULENT CALLS FROM GLD’S NUMBER

FILIPPINE: CONDANNA DELLA CHIESA PER GLI ATTENTATI DI JOLO

CENTRO ASTALLI, I MIGRANTI SCARTATI E DIMENTICATI PERCHé NON SONO CONSUMATORI

MUSUMECI: MICELI (PD), SUA ORDINANZA GRATUITA, UTILE SOLO A CREARE ALLARMISMO

ELEZIONI SARDEGNA: FRAILIS-MANCA-MURA (PD), DORIA SCONCERTANTE, PER LUI IL COVID NON UCCIDE…

RELAUNCH OF THE HEALTH AND WELLBEING ALLIANCE: CALL FOR REFRESHED MEMBERSHIP

Agenparl

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ISSUES SMALL BUSINESS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDING OPPORTUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 24 agosto 2020

Approximately $30 Million in New Grants Will Support Scientific Advancement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued its first Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) subject to Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations. The Phase I Release 1 FOA includes approximately $30 million in available funding for small businesses to establish the technical feasibility of innovations that advance the mission of the Office of Science. The following program offices within DOE’s Office of Science are participating in this FOA:

  • Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research
  • Office of Basic Energy Sciences
  • Office of Biological and Environmental Research
  • Office of Nuclear Physics

Phase I grants are 6-12 months in duration with maximum award amounts up to $200,000 or $250,000, depending on research topic. Small businesses that successfully complete their research will compete for funding in Fiscal Year 2022 to carry out prototype or process research and development during Phase II. Phase II grants are up to two years in duration with maximum award amounts of $1.1 million or $1.6 million, depending on research topic.    

DOE recognizes the important role that small businesses play in driving innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses to advance innovation at federal agencies. Additional information on the DOE SBIR and STTR programs can be found on the programs’ website HERE.

More details on the DOE SBIR/STTR Phase I Release 1 FOA can be found HERE.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940

Fonte/Source: https://www.energy.gov/articles/us-department-energy-issues-small-business-research-and-development-funding-opportunity-1

Post collegati

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ISSUES SMALL BUSINESS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDING OPPORTUNITY ANNOUNCEMENT

Redazione

NASA RESEARCHER ARRESTED FOR FALSE STATEMENTS AND WIRE FRAUD IN RELATION TO CHINA’S TALENTS PROGRAM

Redazione

RESEARCHERS USE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY IN KIDNEY TRANSPLANT NETWORK

Redazione

2020 Q1 BALANCE OF PAYMENTS & INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT POSITION PUBLICATION

Redazione

ONTARIO SUPPORTS RETOOLING OF LOCAL BREWERY TO HELP COMBAT COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Redazione

LAKEHEAD UNIVERSITY RESEARCH TEAM RECEIVES FUNDING TO EXPLORE THE MIDCONTINENT RIFT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More