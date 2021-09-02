(AGENPARL) – gio 02 settembre 2021 News Media Contact:

U.S. Department of Commerce Newsroom Update

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met with Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Oleksiy Lyubchenko in Washington, DC to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlining areas of renewed cooperation on trade.

—————————————————————

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher hosted a roundtable discussion focused on critical cybersecurity challenges facing our country. With representatives from industry and academia, the group emphasized a collective imperative to increase engagement and collaboration on emerging best practices to combat increased cyber threats to our energy sector.

—————————————————————

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves joined Federal, state and local officials at a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of a NOAA project to revitalize the agency’s port facility in Ketchikan, Alaska.

—————————————————————

Secretary Raimondo had an introductory meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Hong Dien. During their phone call, the Secretary and Minister Dien discussed the significance of the U.S.-Vietnam commercial relationship and potential areas for further growth.

—————————————————————

Last week, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo joined President Biden, senior Administration officials and private sector leaders to discuss how to improve the nation’s cybersecurity and foster stronger collaboration across the public and private sector to address cybersecurity challenges.

—————————————————————

Secretary Raimondo spoke with the Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu to discuss the U.S.-India commercial relationship. During their meeting, Secretary Raimondo and Ambassador Sandhu underscored the importance of this commercial relationship and their commitment to growing business ties in support of the broader strategic relationship.

—————————————————————

On July 11, 2021, tens of thousands of Cuban people marched in cities across their country to demand freedom from decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime. Standing with the Cuban people in the face of ongoing repression is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration. Accordingly, at President Biden’s direction, the United States is actively pursuing measures that will both support basic human rights for the Cuban people and hold the Cuban regime accountable.

—————————————————————

On August 10, the U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on a broad bipartisan vote of 69-30. This historic bill includes many of President Joe Biden’s economic priorities, including record investments in minority-owned businesses, broadband infrastructure, expanded funding to track and address climate change, while also including the largest-ever federal investments in roads and bridges, clean drinking water and more.

—————————————————————

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today toured labs at Rutgers University with Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. The labs perform cutting-edge research on robotics, clean energy, and sustainable manufacturing. The tour highlighted the need to spur economic growth in the United States through federal investment in innovation, American manufacturing, and research and development.

—————————————————————

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran met with stakeholders involved in the home building supply chain, including the lumber industry, affordable housing advocates, and the home building industry in New Hampshire and Kansas. The group discussed supply chain disruptions, recent price volatility, the shortage in availability of homes, and potential areas for cooperation among stakeholders.

—————————————————————

regime. Standing with the Cuban people in the face of ongoing repression is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration. Accordingly, at President Biden’s direction, the United States is actively pursuing measures that will both support basic human rights for the Cuban people and hold the Cuban regime accountable.

—————————————————————

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this