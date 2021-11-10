(AGENPARL) – mer 10 novembre 2021 [U.S. Copyright Logo ]

U.S. Copyright Office Further Extends Comment Period for Copyright Claims Board Initiating Proceedings Rulemaking

November 10, 2021

On September 29, 2021, the U.S. Copyright Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking seeking public comment on a broad range of procedures governing the initial stages of proceedings before the Copyright Claims Board. On October 27, 2021, the Office extended the comment period by two weeks. In response to stakeholder requests following that extension, the Office is now further extending the deadlines for submission of comments. Initial comments must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. eastern time on November 30, 2021, and reply comments must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. eastern time on December 15, 2021.

A formal notice announcing the extensions will be published in the Federal Register. The Office does not intend to grant further extensions in this proceeding.

