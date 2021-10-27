(AGENPARL) – mer 27 ottobre 2021 [U.S. Copyright Logo ]

U.S. Copyright Office Extends Comment Period for Copyright Claims Board Initiating Proceedings Rulemaking

October 27, 2021

On September 29, 2021, the U.S. Copyright Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking seeking public comment on a broad range of procedures governing the initial stages of proceedings before the Copyright Claims Board. To ensure that members of the public have sufficient time to comment, and to ensure that the Office has the benefit of a complete record, the Office is extending the deadline for the submission of written comments to no later than 11:59 p.m. eastern time on November 12, 2021. The Office is also extending the deadline for the submission of reply comments to no later than 11:59 p.m. eastern time on November 30, 2021.

