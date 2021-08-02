(AGENPARL) – lun 02 agosto 2021 [U.S. Copyright Logo ]

U.S. Copyright Office and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to Host October 26, 2021, Event on AI and Copyright

August 2, 2021

The U.S. Copyright Office and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office are hosting an October 26, 2021, conference entitled Copyright Law and Machine Learning for AI: Where Are We and Where Are We Going? The event will comprise three one-hour sessions, with a lunch break, and is expected to run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. eastern time. Panels will explore machine learning in practice, how existing copyright laws apply to the training of artificial intelligence, and what the future may hold in this fast-moving policy space.

As long as the state of the COVID-19 pandemic allows for the safe gathering of participants indoors, organizers are planning to present this event in a hybrid format. All sessions will be viewable on Zoom; however, organizers are working toward allowing speakers and members of the public to also attend on-site at the Library of Congress’s Montpelier Room. The option to attend on-site will depend on pandemic-related conditions and access to the Library at the time of the event, and could be subject to cancelation if conditions change. Cancelation of the on-site option may take place with little prior notice. Whether in-person or via Zoom, audience members must register to attend this free, public event. The Office will post the event agenda and registration information for both the online and on-site options on its website as they become available.

