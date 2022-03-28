(AGENPARL) – lun 28 marzo 2022 Today the Department of Commerce released its fiscal year 2022-2026 Strategic Plan laying out an agenda for innovation, resilience and equit []

U.S. Commerce Department Releases Strategic Plan to Boost America’s Competitiveness

WASHINGTON – Today the Department of Commerce released its fiscal year 2022-2026 Strategic Plan laying out an agenda for innovation, resilience and equity to strengthen America’s competitiveness in the 21st century. Along with the strategic plan, the Department also published the first-ever learning agenda, through which all bureaus will build rigorous evidence on program outcomes.

“Everything we do at the Department is focused on increasing America’s competitiveness in the global economy. With this plan, we are positioning America’s workers and businesses for success in the 21st century. And all Americans, especially those that have been historically excluded, will share in our prosperity,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The Department has revised its mission statement to underscore the connection between our programs and all Americans. As of today, the Department’s mission is to create the conditions for economic growth and opportunity for all communities.

The Department’s strategic plan has five goals:

– Drive American innovation and global competitiveness. By investing in resilient supply chains, advancing emerging and critical technologies, and engaging in strategic partnerships with allies, we will expand opportunities for American innovators, workers, and businesses. At the same time, improve cybersecurity, promote intellectual property rights, and vigorously enforce our trade rules.

– Foster inclusive capitalism and equitable economic growth. By creating an economy that works for all Americans, we will translate short-term growth into long-term prosperity. Once in-a-generation investments in broadband and economic development will empower entrepreneurs in all regions of the country. Smart workforce development will align workers’ skills with industry needs and provide wraparound support so job seekers can successfully complete their training.

– Address climate crisis through mitigation, adaptation, and resilience efforts. By accelerating cutting-edge clean technologies advancing our collection and dissemination of climate data and investing in restoration and preparation, we will combat climate change, protect the ocean, and lead the world toward a clean energy future while creating millions of good-paying jobs.

– Expand opportunity and discovery through data. By leveraging our world-class scientific and statistical tools, we will establish a level playing field for American workers and businesses in the global economy.

– Provide 21st century service with 21st century capabilities. By deploying smart technology and modernizing our systems for hiring and procurement, we will ensure that across the Commerce Department’s 13 bureaus are focused on achieving results for the American people and American businesses.

The creation of the strategic plan was a collaborative effort involving staff from every Department of Commerce bureau and serves as a foundation for equitable economic growth and opportunity. The plan is in direct alignment with the President’s FY 23 budget request which reflects the Department’s role to drive U.S. competitiveness at home and abroad, and the Administration’s focus on economic growth and job creation. Department leaders and employees will use this plan to transform strategies into actions, and actions into results for all communities.

