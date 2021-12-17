(AGENPARL) – ven 17 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

12/16/2021 08:42 PM EST

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

We welcome the news that the remaining 12 individuals, including 11 U.S. citizens, kidnapped on October 16 are free today. We are tremendously relieved for them and their families, with whom they will soon be reunited.

We want to thank our partners in the Haitian National Police, international organizations, and the U.S. interagency who worked tirelessly for their freedom. The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens in Haiti, as in all countries, is the Department’s highest priority.

The Administration remains committed to Haiti’s future and supporting the safety and prosperity of the Haitian people. We will continue to support the Haitian National Police to improve security for all Haitians, as well as U.S. citizens in Haiti.

