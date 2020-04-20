lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS TURNS OVER 7 ALTERNATE CARE SITES OVER THE WEEKEND

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 20 aprile 2020

Between Friday, April 17 and Monday, April 20, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finished seven alternate care sites in response to COVID-19. Together with the previous three completed locations, this brings the total to 10. This weekend the Corps of Engineers finished the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, AK; Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center in West Allis, WI; Gibson Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM; Miyamura High School in Gallup, NM; and the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. The Corps of Engineers is turning over two sites today. They are the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI and Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. 

Daily Quad Charts for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alternate Care Site Construction locations updated April 20, 2020 at 7:30 AM
Unit Facility Name Location COVID/NON-COVID Type # of Beds Peak Demand Average Peak Contractor Contract Awarded Work Started Date Complete % Complete
NAD Javits Center New York City, NY COVID A2HC 1,900 4/8/2020 5/26/2020 NEW YORK CONVENTION CENTER OPERATING CORPORATION 3/26/2020 3/30/2020 4/8/2020 100%
LRD TCF Center Detroit, MI COVID A2HC 1,000 4/8/2020 5/28/2020 Gilbane, Inc. 3/31/2020 4/1/2020 4/9/2020 100%
NWD Missouri ACF Florissant, MO COVID H2HC 120 4/28/2020 6/7/2020 Tarlton Corporation 4/8/2020 4/8/2020 4/11/2020 100%
NAD Westchester CC White Plains, NY COVID A2HC 100 4/8/2020 5/26/2020 HAUGLAND ENERGY GROUP LLC 3/27/2020 3/27/2020 4/17/2020 100%
NAD SUNY Stony Brook Stony Brook, NY COVID A2HC 1,038 4/8/2020 5/26/2020 TURNER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY 3/28/2020 3/30/2020 4/18/2020 95%
NAD SUNY Old Westbury Old Westbury, NY COVID A2HC 1,022 4/8/2020 5/26/2020 AECOM TECHNICAL SERVICES, INC. 3/28/2020 3/30/2020 4/18/2020 78%
LRD McCormick Place Chicago, IL COVID A2HC 3,000 4/8/2020 5/22/2020 METROPOLITAN PIER AND EXPOSITION AUTHORITY 3/28/2020 3/29/2020 4/24/2020 96%
LRD Metro South Medical Ctr Blue Island, IL COVID H2HC 350 4/8/2020 5/22/2020 CLARK CONSTRUCTION GROUP, LLC 3/29/2020 3/30/2020 4/24/2020 88%
LRD Sherman Hospital Eglin, IL COVID H2HC 283 4/8/2020 5/22/2020 TURNER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY 3/29/2020 3/30/2020 4/24/2020 83%
LRD Westlake Hospital Melrose Park, IL COVID H2HC 314 4/8/2020 5/22/2020 Bulley & Andrews  4/5/2020 4/5/2020 4/24/2020 68%
LRD Suburban Collection Showplace Novi, MI COVID A2HC 1,100 4/8/2020 5/28/2020 GILBANE FEDERAL  4/5/2020 4/6/2020 4/20/2020 100%
SPD Colorado Convention Center Denver, CO COVID A2HC 2000 4/28/2020 6/2/2020 ECC ENVIRONMENTAL LLC 4/5/2020 4/6/2020 4/27/2020 71%
SPD Gibson Medical Center Albuquerque, NM COVID H2HC 200 4/24/2020 6/6/2020 WEIL CONSTRUCTION, INC 4/3/2020 4/3/2020 4/17/2020 100%
SPD Miyamura High School Gallup, NM COVID A2HC 50 4/24/2020 6/6/2020 Four Winds Joint Venture 4/5/2020 4/6/2020 4/27/2020 100%
SPD Porterville Dev. Center Porterville, CA COVID A2HC 246 4/13/2020 6/6/2020 Herman Construction, Group, Inc., 4/5/2020 4/6/2020 4/22/2020 87%
SAD Miami Beach Convention Ctr Miami, FL COVID A2HC 450 4/27/2020 6/7/2020 THE ROBINS & MORTON GROUP 4/6/2020 4/7/2020 4/27/2020 100%
NAD East Orange Hospital East Orange, NJ COVID H2HC 250 4/9/2020 5/17/2020 CUTTING EDGE GROUP, LLC. 4/7/2020 4/9/2020 4/23/2020 75%
MVD Wisconsin State Fair West Allis, WI COVID A2HC 530 4/14/2020 5/29/2020 Gilbane, Inc. 4/7/2020 4/8/2020 4/18/2020 100%
NAD New Bridge Hospital Paramus, NJ COVID H2HC 40 4/9/2020 5/17/2020 CONTI FEDERAL SERVICES, LLC 4/8/2020 4/9/2020 4/23/2020 20%
SPD The Ranch Events Complex Loveland, CO COVID A2HC 1,007 4/28/2020 6/2/2020 AECOM TECHNICAL SERVICES, INC. 4/8/2020 4/9/2020 4/29/2020 57%
NAD United Medical Center (UMC) Washington, DC COVID A2HC 6 4/9/2020 4/12/2020 Patriot Construction LLC 4/8/2020 4/9/2020 4/22/2020 80%
POD Alaska Airlines Center Anchorage, AK COVID A2HC 163 4/18/2020 6/9/2020 NEESER PAUG VIK JV, LLC. 4/9/2020 4/10/2020 4/21/2020 100%
NAD St. Francis Hospital Trenton, NJ COVID H2HC 37 4/8/2020 5/17/2020 SAND POINT SERVICES, LLC 4/13/2020 4/14/2020 4/27/2020 33%
NAD Hagerstown Correctional Facility Hagerstown, MD COVID H2HC 192 4/11/2020 5/31/2020 CLARK CONSTRUCTION GROUP, LLC 4/10/2020 4/13/2020 5/30/2020 16%
NAD New Bridge-Bergen Med Ctr Parking Lot Paramus, NJ COVID A2HC 100 4/9/2020 5/17/2020

CONTI FEDERAL SERVICES, LLC.

 4/14/2020 4/15/2020 4/29/2020 10%
NAD New Bridge-Bergen Medical Center Paramus, NJ NON-COVID A2HC 40 4/9/2020 5/17/2020 CONTI FEDERAL SERVICES, LLC. 4/8/2020 4/9/2020 4/23/2020 82%
LRD Commercial Appeal Building Memphis, TN COVID A2HC 40 4/9/2020 5/17/2020 C 4/8/2020 4/9/2020 4/23/2020 2%
SPD St. Luke’s Medical Center Phoenix, AZ COVID H2HC 411 4/16/2020 6/7/2020 C 4/16/2020 4/16/2020 5/14/2020 20%
SPD Chinle Community Center Chinle, AZ NON-COVID A2HC 50 4/30/2020 6/7/2020 C 4/17/2020 4/18/2020 5/1/2020 5%
SPD Atsa Biyaazh Community Center Shiprock, NM NON-COVID A2HC 40 4/9/2020 5/17/2020 C 4/17/2020 4/18/2020 5/1/2020 3%

NOTE: For Peak Demand, the date is from the IHME Peak Hospitalization Model. For Average Peak Demand, the date is the average of the CAA, CHIME, and IHME models.

020Charts.pdf’>20Charts.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2156077/us-army-corps-of-engineers-turns-over-7-alternate-care-sites-over-the-weekend/

