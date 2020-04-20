U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS TURNS OVER 7 ALTERNATE CARE SITES OVER THE WEEKEND

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 20 aprile 2020
Between Friday, April 17 and Monday, April 20, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finished seven alternate care sites in response to COVID-19. Together with the previous three completed locations, this brings the total to 10. This weekend the Corps of Engineers finished the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, AK; Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center in West Allis, WI; Gibson Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM; Miyamura High School in Gallup, NM; and the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. The Corps of Engineers is turning over two sites today. They are the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI and Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY.
Daily Quad Charts for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alternate Care Site Construction locations updated April 20, 2020 at 7:30 AM
table.tableizer-table {
font-size: 12px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.tableizer-table td {
padding: 4px;
margin: 3px;
border: 1px solid #CCC;
}
.tableizer-table th {
background-color: #148B0E;
color: #FFF;
font-weight: bold;
}
|Unit
|Facility Name
|Location
|COVID/NON-COVID
|Type
|# of Beds
|Peak Demand
|Average Peak
|Contractor
|Contract Awarded
|Work Started
|Date Complete
|% Complete
|NAD
|Javits Center
|New York City, NY
|COVID
|A2HC
|1,900
|4/8/2020
|5/26/2020
|NEW YORK CONVENTION CENTER OPERATING CORPORATION
|3/26/2020
|3/30/2020
|4/8/2020
|100%
|LRD
|TCF Center
|Detroit, MI
|COVID
|A2HC
|1,000
|4/8/2020
|5/28/2020
|Gilbane, Inc.
|3/31/2020
|4/1/2020
|4/9/2020
|100%
|NWD
|Missouri ACF
|Florissant, MO
|COVID
|H2HC
|120
|4/28/2020
|6/7/2020
|Tarlton Corporation
|4/8/2020
|4/8/2020
|4/11/2020
|100%
|NAD
|Westchester CC
|White Plains, NY
|COVID
|A2HC
|100
|4/8/2020
|5/26/2020
|HAUGLAND ENERGY GROUP LLC
|3/27/2020
|3/27/2020
|4/17/2020
|100%
|NAD
|SUNY Stony Brook
|Stony Brook, NY
|COVID
|A2HC
|1,038
|4/8/2020
|5/26/2020
|TURNER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
|3/28/2020
|3/30/2020
|4/18/2020
|95%
|NAD
|SUNY Old Westbury
|Old Westbury, NY
|COVID
|A2HC
|1,022
|4/8/2020
|5/26/2020
|AECOM TECHNICAL SERVICES, INC.
|3/28/2020
|3/30/2020
|4/18/2020
|78%
|LRD
|McCormick Place
|Chicago, IL
|COVID
|A2HC
|3,000
|4/8/2020
|5/22/2020
|METROPOLITAN PIER AND EXPOSITION AUTHORITY
|3/28/2020
|3/29/2020
|4/24/2020
|96%
|LRD
|Metro South Medical Ctr
|Blue Island, IL
|COVID
|H2HC
|350
|4/8/2020
|5/22/2020
|CLARK CONSTRUCTION GROUP, LLC
|3/29/2020
|3/30/2020
|4/24/2020
|88%
|LRD
|Sherman Hospital
|Eglin, IL
|COVID
|H2HC
|283
|4/8/2020
|5/22/2020
|TURNER CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
|3/29/2020
|3/30/2020
|4/24/2020
|83%
|LRD
|Westlake Hospital
|Melrose Park, IL
|COVID
|H2HC
|314
|4/8/2020
|5/22/2020
|Bulley & Andrews
|4/5/2020
|4/5/2020
|4/24/2020
|68%
|LRD
|Suburban Collection Showplace
|Novi, MI
|COVID
|A2HC
|1,100
|4/8/2020
|5/28/2020
|GILBANE FEDERAL
|4/5/2020
|4/6/2020
|4/20/2020
|100%
|SPD
|Colorado Convention Center
|Denver, CO
|COVID
|A2HC
|2000
|4/28/2020
|6/2/2020
|ECC ENVIRONMENTAL LLC
|4/5/2020
|4/6/2020
|4/27/2020
|71%
|SPD
|Gibson Medical Center
|Albuquerque, NM
|COVID
|H2HC
|200
|4/24/2020
|6/6/2020
|WEIL CONSTRUCTION, INC
|4/3/2020
|4/3/2020
|4/17/2020
|100%
|SPD
|Miyamura High School
|Gallup, NM
|COVID
|A2HC
|50
|4/24/2020
|6/6/2020
|Four Winds Joint Venture
|4/5/2020
|4/6/2020
|4/27/2020
|100%
|SPD
|Porterville Dev. Center
|Porterville, CA
|COVID
|A2HC
|246
|4/13/2020
|6/6/2020
|Herman Construction, Group, Inc.,
|4/5/2020
|4/6/2020
|4/22/2020
|87%
|SAD
|Miami Beach Convention Ctr
|Miami, FL
|COVID
|A2HC
|450
|4/27/2020
|6/7/2020
|THE ROBINS & MORTON GROUP
|4/6/2020
|4/7/2020
|4/27/2020
|100%
|NAD
|East Orange Hospital
|East Orange, NJ
|COVID
|H2HC
|250
|4/9/2020
|5/17/2020
|CUTTING EDGE GROUP, LLC.
|4/7/2020
|4/9/2020
|4/23/2020
|75%
|MVD
|Wisconsin State Fair
|West Allis, WI
|COVID
|A2HC
|530
|4/14/2020
|5/29/2020
|Gilbane, Inc.
|4/7/2020
|4/8/2020
|4/18/2020
|100%
|NAD
|New Bridge Hospital
|Paramus, NJ
|COVID
|H2HC
|40
|4/9/2020
|5/17/2020
|CONTI FEDERAL SERVICES, LLC
|4/8/2020
|4/9/2020
|4/23/2020
|20%
|SPD
|The Ranch Events Complex
|Loveland, CO
|COVID
|A2HC
|1,007
|4/28/2020
|6/2/2020
|AECOM TECHNICAL SERVICES, INC.
|4/8/2020
|4/9/2020
|4/29/2020
|57%
|NAD
|United Medical Center (UMC)
|Washington, DC
|COVID
|A2HC
|6
|4/9/2020
|4/12/2020
|Patriot Construction LLC
|4/8/2020
|4/9/2020
|4/22/2020
|80%
|POD
|Alaska Airlines Center
|Anchorage, AK
|COVID
|A2HC
|163
|4/18/2020
|6/9/2020
|NEESER PAUG VIK JV, LLC.
|4/9/2020
|4/10/2020
|4/21/2020
|100%
|NAD
|St. Francis Hospital
|Trenton, NJ
|COVID
|H2HC
|37
|4/8/2020
|5/17/2020
|SAND POINT SERVICES, LLC
|4/13/2020
|4/14/2020
|4/27/2020
|33%
|NAD
|Hagerstown Correctional Facility
|Hagerstown, MD
|COVID
|H2HC
|192
|4/11/2020
|5/31/2020
|CLARK CONSTRUCTION GROUP, LLC
|4/10/2020
|4/13/2020
|5/30/2020
|16%
|NAD
|New Bridge-Bergen Med Ctr Parking Lot
|Paramus, NJ
|COVID
|A2HC
|100
|4/9/2020
|5/17/2020
|
CONTI FEDERAL SERVICES, LLC.
|4/14/2020
|4/15/2020
|4/29/2020
|10%
|NAD
|New Bridge-Bergen Medical Center
|Paramus, NJ
|NON-COVID
|A2HC
|40
|4/9/2020
|5/17/2020
|CONTI FEDERAL SERVICES, LLC.
|4/8/2020
|4/9/2020
|4/23/2020
|82%
|LRD
|Commercial Appeal Building
|Memphis, TN
|COVID
|A2HC
|40
|4/9/2020
|5/17/2020
|C
|4/8/2020
|4/9/2020
|4/23/2020
|2%
|SPD
|St. Luke’s Medical Center
|Phoenix, AZ
|COVID
|H2HC
|411
|4/16/2020
|6/7/2020
|C
|4/16/2020
|4/16/2020
|5/14/2020
|20%
|SPD
|Chinle Community Center
|Chinle, AZ
|NON-COVID
|A2HC
|50
|4/30/2020
|6/7/2020
|C
|4/17/2020
|4/18/2020
|5/1/2020
|5%
|SPD
|Atsa Biyaazh Community Center
|Shiprock, NM
|NON-COVID
|A2HC
|40
|4/9/2020
|5/17/2020
|C
|4/17/2020
|4/18/2020
|5/1/2020
|3%
NOTE: For Peak Demand, the date is from the IHME Peak Hospitalization Model. For Average Peak Demand, the date is the average of the CAA, CHIME, and IHME models.
020Charts.pdf’>20Charts.pdf
Fonte/Source: https://www.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Archive/Story-Article-View/Article/2156077/us-army-corps-of-engineers-turns-over-7-alternate-care-sites-over-the-weekend/