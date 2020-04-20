U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS TURNS OVER 7 ALTERNATE CARE SITES OVER THE WEEKEND

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 20 aprile 2020

Between Friday, April 17 and Monday, April 20, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finished seven alternate care sites in response to COVID-19. Together with the previous three completed locations, this brings the total to 10. This weekend the Corps of Engineers finished the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, AK; Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center in West Allis, WI; Gibson Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM; Miyamura High School in Gallup, NM; and the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. The Corps of Engineers is turning over two sites today. They are the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI and Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY.

Daily Quad Charts for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Alternate Care Site Construction locations updated April 20, 2020 at 7:30 AM

NOTE: For Peak Demand, the date is from the IHME Peak Hospitalization Model. For Average Peak Demand, the date is the average of the CAA, CHIME, and IHME models.

