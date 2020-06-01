U.S. ARMY CORPS ANNOUNCES CHIEFS REPORT SIGNING FOR THE NEW YORK & NEW JERSEY HUDSON RARITAN ECOSYSTEM RESTORATION STUDY

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 01 giugno 2020 Stakeholders are celebrating the recent signing of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chiefs Report which recommends 20 ecosystem restoration projects throughout the New York & New Jersey Harbor Estuary. Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, Chief of Engineers, signed the report for the Hudson Raritan Estuary (HRE) Ecosystem Restoration Feasibility Study making it eligible for congressional authorization.





