(AGENPARL) – lun 28 febbraio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

02/28/2022 10:54 AM EST

Office of the Spokesperson

The United States welcomes the historic opportunity at the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA 5.2), February-March 2022, to start a process with other nations and stakeholders to fight plastic pollution. The United States is already acting both domestically and internationally to address this global challenge.

Key U.S. programs are highlighted below.

National

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

– Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) program: EPA releases an annual report, Advancing Sustainable Materials Management: Facts and Figures, to provide information on Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) generation, recycling, composting, combustion with energy recovery and landfilling. The report analyzes MSW trends in generation and management, materials and products, and economic indicators affecting MSW.

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

– USDA offers support and programs to increase the research, development and buyer/consumer awareness of bioplastics. Agricultural Research Service scientists developed a way for crop residues from cornstalks, straw, and sugarcane bagasse, combined with sustainable enzymes, to convert crop-derived sugars into compounds used in the sustainable manufacture of nylon plastics. USDA’s BioPreferred Program works to increase the purchase and use of biobased products through federal procurement and a certification and labeling initiative. The program’s USDA Certified Biobased Product label is a market development initiative to increase consumer and buyer recognition, and the purchase of bioproducts.

U.S. Department of Interior (DOI)

– Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE): The BSEE Marine Trash and Debris Prevention standards require offshore energy companies to conduct annual training for all Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) employees and to adopt best practices to reduce marine debris.

– S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS): USFWS manages more than 180 coastal national wildlife refuges and five marine national monuments across the United States. USFWS, partners, and numerous volunteers, work to perform cleanups of plastic pollution on the reefs and beaches. The USFWS also collaborates with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and others to remove fishing nets and plastic debris (more than 950 metric tons, since 1996) from the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

– Recycled Plastics for Food Packaging: FDA assists manufacturers in safely using recycled plastics for food contact articles. The program helps divert plastic food contact articles from ending up in landfills or polluting the marine environment, while ensuring that the high-quality plastics previously used for food contact articles are safely used to produce new food contact articles.

National Aeronautical and Space Agency (NASA)

– NASA funded a project to investigate the capability of using satellite remote sensing to detect microplastics in our oceans using hyperspectral remote sensing, an important capability of NASA’s upcoming PACE mission. Microplastics form when plastic trash in the ocean breaks down from the sun’s rays and the motion of ocean waves and can be carried hundreds or thousands of miles away from the source by ocean currents, making it difficult to track and remove them. Researchers are also using current NASA satellite data to track the movement of microplastics in the ocean, using data from NASA’s Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS).

National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST)

– NIST supports U.S. work on documentary standards, reference materials, and reference data and serves as a diverse stakeholder-convenor on manufacturing and technology innovation needs in the U.S. economy and conducts work on the thermal and mechanical properties of polymers at different stages in the recycling process, including studying depolymerization and degradation of polymers in both manufacturing and natural environments.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA) Marine Debris Program

National Science Foundation (NSF)

– NSF supports basic research that develops fundamental knowledge and engineering advances pertaining to recycling, polymer chemistry and physics, alternative materials, sustainable and circular processes, the fate and impact of plastic materials lost to the environment, and pollution mitigation, control systems, and remediation.

International

U.S. Department of State

– CAFTA-DR and Panama Environmental Cooperation: The State Department’s Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES), in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is working to strengthen solid waste management capacity, including addressing land-based sources of ocean plastic pollution with Central American Countries and the Dominican Republic under the U.S.-Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR) and the U.S.-Panama Trade Promotion Agreement.

– Building Capacity for Environmentally Sound Management of Plastic Waste in West Africa: The OES Office of Environmental Quality has a grant with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to reduce plastic waste leakage into the marine environment through waste management capacity building initiatives in Senegal.

– The S.-Singapore Third Country Training Program 2021 included a workshop focused on ASEAN’s plastic pollution challenge and the importance of promoting integrated solid waste management strategies for creating sustainable local and regional solutions.

– Global Ghost Gear Initiative (GGGI): The State Department awarded more than $1.5 million in grants to the Ocean Conservancy and its affiliated organization, GGGI, in 2017 to support work in combating marine debris, including ghost gear in the Caribbean region. The State Department also awarded the Ocean Conservancy a nearly $1 million grant to assist Vietnam in its effort to address marine debris. The United States formally joined GGGI in 2020.

– The United States led the process to establish the APEC Marine Debris Management and Innovation (MDMI) Sub-Fund in 2018. Through an initial U.S. contribution of $800,000 the State Department was able to generate additional contributions and replenishments from other APEC members. Countries can apply annually for MDMI project funds to address marine plastic pollution.

– Other recent State Department programs include: The 5-Gyres Asia Pacific Action Against Plastic Pollution; All Hands on Deck: A Community-Based Marine Litter Reduction Program; Social Mobilization for Marine Waste Management in Vietnam; and Accelerating Efforts to Reduce Ocean Plastic in Vietnam. These efforts focus on three key areas to address the broader issue of marine debris: data, local and innovative solutions, and outreach.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)

—————————————————————