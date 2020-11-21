TYSON WHITEHEAD, SHARCNET/COMPUTE CANADA

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), sab 21 novembre 2020

Event Date: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

In this seminar, we will introduce the advanced research computing resources (also used as high performance computing resources) that faculty, staff, graduate students, postdocs and other researchers can access for free from Western. These resources include clusters and clouds, deployed at a number of national data centres, that are accessible for free by researchers, and their collaborators, at all universities and research institutions across Canada.

In this seminar we will talk about what these resources are, where they are, how you can use them, and how to get help from us. We will also cover getting an account, using the systems, and the support and training events we offer.

Meeting ID: 942 5028 1625

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/western/2020-11/tyson-whitehead.html