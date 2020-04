(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 21 aprile 2020 (Uppsala University) Patients with type 2 diabetes secrete not only too little insulin but also too much glucagon, which contributes to poor blood glucose control. A new study from Uppsala University suggests that this is because the glucagon-secreting α-cells have become resistant to insulin.

