mercoledì, Maggio 27, 2020
170 KILOS OF HEROIN SEIZED BY BORDER FORCE AT HEATHROW

GIUSTIZIA, BONAFEDE: RIFORMA CSM, OBIETTIVO PORTARE TESTO IN CDM PROSSIMA SETTIMANA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH UK FOREIGN SECRETARY RAAB

DECRETO-LEGGE ACCESSO AL CREDITO: TRASMESSO DALLA CAMERA DEI DEPUTATI

NIGERIA: IL DRAMMA DEI BAMBINI VITTIME DI BOKO HARAM

TYNDALL AFB RENAMES SCHOOL HOUSE: GEN. LORI ROBINSON HALL

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), mer 27 maggio 2020 With half the buildings on base destroyed and the rest damaged, the service members assigned to Tyndall AFB have worked tirelessly to get the base up and running at full capacity. Among the damage was the air battle manager’s school house, building 1285. Now that the school house has been rebuilt, it was renamed “General Lori Robinson Hall,” on May 26, dedicated to one of their own: retired Gen. Lori Robinson.

Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2198684/tyndall-afb-renames-school-house-gen-lori-robinson-hall/

TYNDALL AFB RENAMES SCHOOL HOUSE: GEN. LORI ROBINSON HALL

