TWO WEEKS TO HAVE YOUR SAY ON PROPOSALS TO IMPROVE PRIVATE RENTING IN OXFORD

OXFORD (ENGLAND), gio 19 novembre 2020

Oxford residents have two weeks left to have their say on proposals to improve conditions in private rented housing in the city.

In September, Oxford City Council launched a public consultation on two schemes to license the private rented sector, which now makes up half of homes in Oxford. The council wants residents to give their views on its intention to:

Oxford’s private rented sector has grown from a fifth (20.8%) to half (49.3%) of homes in the city since 2001 – one of the highest proportions in England. In January the council set out far-reaching plans to protect tenants, drive up standards and crack down on rogue landlords and this consultation on licensing is a necessary step in helping to deliver these.

The consultation runs until 3 December and residents can find more information and take part at www.oxford.gov.uk/propertylicensing

HMO licensing

HMOs are homes rented out to three or more people who are not from the same family and who share facilities. All HMO landlords in Oxford must get a licence that ensures an HMO meets safety and management standards, they are a ‘fit and proper person’ and that they comply with council waste disposal and storage requirements.

In 2011 Oxford was the first council in England to introduce a citywide scheme that required every HMO to be licensed. The current scheme is due to expire in January 2021. Consultation is required as a condition of renewing the scheme for another five years.

Since the start of the current licensing scheme in January 2015, the council has processed 12,236 licences in relation to 3,850 HMOs. The council works with landlords and agents to improve compliance with the scheme yet less than half (49%) of HMOs are fully compliant.

The council has taken a stepped approach to enforcing non-compliance with HMO licensing and this can range from higher renewal fees for minor breaches to financial penalties for repeated or major breaches.

In the last five years there have been 2,460 investigations into unlicensed HMOs. These have resulted in 25 financial penalties being served for operating an unlicensed HMO and 22 penalties for non-compliance with the scheme or related legislation. The council also took over management of three unlicensed HMOs.

Selective licensing

Selective licensing would allow the council to extend existing licensing powers to cover all privately rented homes in Oxford and ensure a level playing field for all private tenants and landlords.

Government rules allow councils to introduce selective licensing if a fifth of homes in an area are privately rented. All wards in Oxford have more than 20% of housing in the private rented sector, with concentrations in the centre and south east of the city.

If agreed, a self-financing scheme for selective licensing could be put in place for five years in late 2021 or early 2022. This would need to be approved by central government.

Oxford’s private rented sector

The council commissioned Metastreet to undertake a review of housing conditions that used a range of data and modelling techniques to pinpoint housing tenure and predict property conditions. This estimated that a fifth (6,200) of the 30,500 homes in Oxford’s private rented sector have a serious housing hazard.

In the last five years the council has received 3,360 complaints from private renters about 2,990 properties – around 1 in 10 of all privately rented homes. During this time the council has served 2,451 housing and public health notices and carried out 4,058 investigations into anti-social behaviour related to private rented housing.

The consultation process

The 12-week consultation is being carried out independently by Opinion Research Services (ORS) on behalf of the council. ORS is seeking the views of all stakeholders – including landlords, agents, industry associations, residents and resident’s groups, private tenants, third sector organisations, advice agencies, registered housing providers, councillors, businesses and neighbouring councils.

